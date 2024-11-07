15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Air Power Demonstration On 249th Marine Corps Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, dispenses flares during air power demonstration aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 10, 2024. The demonstration was held to celebrate the 249th Marine Corps birthday. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)