USS John Basilone (DDG 122) is Commissioned in New York City

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Medal of Honor Recepient U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Dakota Meyer waves to the crowd during a commissioning ceremony for the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John Basilone (DDG 122), on Nov. 9, 2024 at New York, New York. John Basilone will be commissioned in New York City on Nov. 9. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)