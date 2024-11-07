Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John Basilone (DDG 122) is Commissioned in New York City [Image 2 of 4]

    USS John Basilone (DDG 122) is Commissioned in New York City

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez       

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Carne Livingston, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John Basilone (DDG 122), addresses the audience during a commissioning ceremony on Nov. 9, 2024 at New York, New York. The crew will also be participating in Veterans Day events. This is the second Naval warship to bear the name of John Basilone. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.09.2024 14:36
    Photo ID: 8746161
    VIRIN: 241109-M-MR595-1616
    Resolution: 5872x3907
    Size: 10.83 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    This work, USS John Basilone (DDG 122) is Commissioned in New York City [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Danny Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Commissioning Ceremony
    BlueGreenTeam
    DDG 122
    USS John Basilone (DDG 122)

