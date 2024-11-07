USS John Basilone (DDG 122) is Commissioned in New York City

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Carne Livingston, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John Basilone (DDG 122), addresses the audience during a commissioning ceremony on Nov. 9, 2024 at New York, New York. The crew will also be participating in Veterans Day events. This is the second Naval warship to bear the name of John Basilone. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)