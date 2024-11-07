USS John Basilone (DDG 122) is Commissioned in New York City

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors with Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John Basilone (DDG 122), run aboard, bringing the ship to life, as a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter with Marine Aircraft Group 49, flies over during a commissioning ceremony on Nov. 9, 2024 at New York, New York. The crew will also be participating in Veterans Day events. This is the second Naval warship to bear the name of John Basilone. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)