USS John Basilone (DDG 122) is Commissioned in New York City

A U.S. Navy Sailor with Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John Basilone (DDG 122), runs aboard during a commissioning ceremony on Nov. 9, 2024 at New York, New York, bringing the ship to life. The crew will be participating in Veterans Day events. This is the second Naval warship to bear the name of John Basilone. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)