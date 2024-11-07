Master Sgt. Benjamin Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Jeremiah Benjamin, left, a native of Nacogdoches, Texas and the signals intelligence and electronic warfare chief with Headquarters Battalion, 2d Marine Division, sits alongside his family during his retirement ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 8, 2024. The ceremony was held to honor Master Sgt. Benjamin’s 20 years of dedicated service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Canal Photo.)