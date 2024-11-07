Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Master Sgt. Benjamin Retirement Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Master Sgt. Benjamin Retirement Ceremony

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Canal 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines, Navy Sailors, family members, and friends stand for the National Anthem during the retirement ceremony of Master Sgt. Jeremiah Benjamin, a native of Nacogdoches, Texas and the signals intelligence and electronic warfare chief with Headquarters Battalion, 2d Marine Division, on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 8, 2024. The ceremony was held to honor Master Sgt. Benjamin’s 20 years of dedicated service.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Canal.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 17:43
    Photo ID: 8745676
    VIRIN: 241108-M-SJ698-1007
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 28.79 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Sgt. Benjamin Retirement Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Alexander Canal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Master Sgt. Benjamin Retirement Ceremony
    Master Sgt. Benjamin Retirement Ceremony
    Master Sgt. Benjamin Retirement Ceremony
    Master Sgt. Benjamin Retirement Ceremony
    Master Sgt. Benjamin Retirement Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    motivation
    family
    retirement
    follow me
    2d MARDIV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download