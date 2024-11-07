Master Sgt. Benjamin Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines, Navy Sailors, family members, and friends stand for the National Anthem during the retirement ceremony of Master Sgt. Jeremiah Benjamin, a native of Nacogdoches, Texas and the signals intelligence and electronic warfare chief with Headquarters Battalion, 2d Marine Division, on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 8, 2024. The ceremony was held to honor Master Sgt. Benjamin’s 20 years of dedicated service.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Canal.)