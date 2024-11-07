Master Sgt. Benjamin Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Jeremiah Benjamin, a native of Nacogdoches, Texas and the signals intelligence and electronic warfare chief with Headquarters Battalion, 2d Marine Division, gives his remarks during his retirement ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 8, 2024. The ceremony was held to honor Master Sgt. Benjamin’s 20 years of dedicated service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Canal.)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 17:43
|Photo ID:
|8745674
|VIRIN:
|241108-M-SJ698-1010
|Resolution:
|4061x2709
|Size:
|5.17 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
