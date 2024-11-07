Master Sgt. Benjamin Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Justin Wirth, left, assistant air officer, awards Master Sgt. Jeremiah Benjamin, a native of Nacogdoches, Texas and the signals intelligence and electronic warfare chief with Headquarters Battalion, 2d Marine Division, the Meritorious Service Medal during his retirement ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 8, 2024. The ceremony was held to honor Master Sgt. Benjamin’s 20 years of dedicated service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Canal.)