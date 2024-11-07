Nimitz Sailor Loads Magazine into an M9 Service Pistol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Timothy Welch, from Chicago, loads a magazine into an M9 service pistol aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 7, 2024. Nimitz is underway in 3rd fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Lagunes)