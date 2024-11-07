Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Timothy Welch, from Chicago, loads a magazine into an M9 service pistol aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 7, 2024. Nimitz is underway in 3rd fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 12:36
|Photo ID:
|8745209
|VIRIN:
|241107-N-CM203-1013
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, Nimitz Sailor Loads Magazine into an M9 Service Pistol [Image 9 of 9], by SN Anthony Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.