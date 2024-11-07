Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah Kantner  

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailors inventory deck equipment in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 7, 2024. Nimitz is in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 12:35
    Photo ID: 8745213
    VIRIN: 241107-N-XK462-1003
    Resolution: 3416x2277
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Sailors Inventory Deck Equipment [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Navy

