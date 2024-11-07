Nimitz Sailor Conducts Cranial Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) Airman Jimmy Griffin, from the Dominican Republic, conducts maintenance on a cranial in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 7, 2024. Nimitz is underway in 3rd fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Lagunes)