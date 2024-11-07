Nimitz Sailor Paints Bulkhead

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman Erwin Mungin, from Hollywood, South Carolina, paints a bulkhead in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 7, 2024. Nimitz is underway in 3rd fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Lagunes)