Airman Erwin Mungin, from Hollywood, South Carolina, paints a bulkhead in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 7, 2024. Nimitz is underway in 3rd fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 12:37
|Photo ID:
|8745212
|VIRIN:
|241107-N-CM203-1029
|Resolution:
|3256x2171
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Sailor Paints Bulkhead [Image 9 of 9], by SN Anthony Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.