Global Unity: US, Australia, Canada and UK

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Barry Tucker, 705th Combat Training Squadron director of operations, right, briefs U.S. and coalition military distinguished visitors on the Distributed Mission Operations Center’s mission during Virtual Flag: Coalition during DV Day, at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 30, 2024. Exercise VF:C serves as a train as you fight exercise by integrating the full spectrum of air, land, surface, space, and cyber warfighters in a virtual battlespace in joint and coalition environments; forces from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada participated. (Visitor badges blacked out for security reasons) (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Shelton Keel)