U.S. Marines participate in Virtual Flag: Coalition 25 at the 705th Combat Training Squadron, also known as the Distributed Mission Operations Center, at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 30, 2024. Exercise VF:C serves as a train as you fight exercise by integrating the full spectrum of air, land, surface, space, and cyber warfighters in a virtual battlespace in joint and coalition environments; forces from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada participated. (Security badges were removed for security reasons;.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Shelton Keel)
10.30.2024
11.08.2024
|8744901
|241030-F-PO220-1020
|2400x1600
|2.11 MB
KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|0
|0
Global Unity: US, Australia, Canada and UK
