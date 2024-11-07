Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Global Unity: US, Australia, Canada and UK [Image 1 of 7]

    Global Unity: US, Australia, Canada and UK

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    377th Air Base Wing

    Royal Australian Air Force, Royal Air Force, and U.S. Air Force warfighters participate in Virtual Flag: Coalition 25 at the 705th CTS, also known as the Distributed Mission Operations Center, at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 30, 2024. Exercise VF:C serves as a train as you fight exercise by integrating the full spectrum of air, land, surface, space, and cyber warfighters in a virtual battlespace in joint and coalition environments; forces from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada participated. (Security badges were blurred for security reasons; image was cropped to focus on subject.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Shelton Keel)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 10:05
    Photo ID: 8744899
    VIRIN: 241030-F-PO220-1012
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Coalition Virtual Flag
    DMOC
    705th Combat Training Squadron
    505CCW
    505CTG

