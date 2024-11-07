Global Unity: US, Australia, Canada and UK

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Australian Air Force, Royal Air Force, and U.S. Air Force warfighters participate in Virtual Flag: Coalition 25 at the 705th CTS, also known as the Distributed Mission Operations Center, at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 30, 2024. Exercise VF:C serves as a train as you fight exercise by integrating the full spectrum of air, land, surface, space, and cyber warfighters in a virtual battlespace in joint and coalition environments; forces from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada participated. (Security badges were blurred for security reasons; image was cropped to focus on subject.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Shelton Keel)