Global Unity: US, Australia, Canada and UK

In an era defined by rapid technology advancements and with a worldwide platform saturated with Great Power Competition, the Distributed Mission Operations Center on Kirtland Air Force Base, hosted its Virtual Flag: Coalition exercise, Oct. 21 - Nov. 4.



VFC is continuing to grow as one of the Department of Defense’s biggest exercises held in a virtual theater-level joint combat environment in an Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. By enhancing collaboration and readiness among allied and joint forces, it addresses the growing complexities of modern warfare and ensure the U.S. and its partners are prepared to respond effectively to emerging threats.



Operational and tactical warfighters from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Marines, U.S. Navy, U.S. Space Force, Royal Australian Air Force, Australian Army, Royal Canadian Air Force, Royal Canadian Navy, Canadian Army, U.K. Space Agency, Royal Air Force, and Royal Navy, train with simulated real-world threats focused on today’s adversaries.



“This exercise is key!” exclaims RCAF Maj. Gary Stone, RCAF head of delegation. “It’s all about coalition partnerships; partners and allies. We are a proud part of that warfighting integration team. This exercise is a testament to that idea.”



America’s joint forces and its international allies come together annually to execute VFC. Over 400 plus coalition and joint warfighters are engaged in active simulated combat scenarios using air, land, space, cyber and maritime.



“Our DOD policy is, if we were to go to war- we are not going alone,” U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Jones, 705th Combat Training Squadron and DMOC commander said. “We are going to go with our allies and partners, and we have got to make sure that we can communicate through the right systems, have the same operational mindset, and tactical vernacular.”



“Conducting this exercise helps us bring together our joint and coalition forces to learn how we are really going to command and control them,” Jones explains. “Working with our international allies tests and improves how effectively we are able to communicate and strategize with each other.”



By understanding each branch’s specific roles and capabilities, effective coordination is ensured to respond decisively when it matters most.



VFC is a long-standing exercise that has grown and evolved continuously. Each year it has improved by adding additional scenarios or challenges that accurately mimic today's real-world adversaries' tactics and strategies.



“Canada has participated in this exercise since 2009,” Stone recalls. “Every year, it has continued to evolve and develop to accurately reflect who our present adversaries are and what tactics or types of battle we are facing.”



VFC is just one example of the many ways in which the U.S. and its allies are working together to prepare for potential conflicts and challenges. By fostering strong partnerships and improving their ability to work together, these nations can better protect their interests and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2024 Date Posted: 11.08.2024 09:32 Story ID: 484936 Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Global Unity: US, Australia, Canada and UK, by SrA Ruben Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.