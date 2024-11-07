Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Global Unity: US, Australia, Canada and UK

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    377th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Army Soldiers participate in exercise Virtual Flag: Coalition at the 705th Combat Training Squadron, also known as the Distributed Mission Operations Center, at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 30, 2024. Exercise VF:C serves as a train as you fight exercise by integrating the full spectrum of air, land, surface, space, and cyber warfighters in a virtual battlespace in joint and coalition environments; forces from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada participated. (Security badge "whited out" or blurred for security reasons; Image was cropped to focus on subject.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Shelton Keel)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Distributed Mission Operations Center
    705th Combat Training Squadron
    505CCW
    505CTG
    Coalition Virtual Flag 25

