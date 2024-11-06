ANG Readiness Center change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Duke A. Pirak, left, acting director, Air National Guard, takes the unit flag from Maj. Gen. Randy K. Efferson as he relinquishes command of the Air National Guard Readiness Center during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Nov. 7, 2024. The ceremony is a formal event where leadership is transferred from one officer to another, symbolizing continuity and dedication within the unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)