ANG Readiness Center change of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Barbra S. Buls, left, commander, Air National Guard Readiness Center, delivers her incoming speech following a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Nov. 7, 2024. The ceremony is a formal event where leadership is transferred from one officer to another, symbolizing continuity and dedication within the unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)
