ANG Readiness Center change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Duke A. Pirak, left, acting director, Air National Guard, presents Maj. Gen. Randy K. Efferson, with a Distinguished Service Medal during a change of command ceremony at the Air National Guard Readiness Center Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Nov. 7, 2024. Efferson was presented with the award for his meritorious service while commanding the Air National Guard Readiness Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)