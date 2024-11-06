ANG Readiness Center change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randy K. Efferson, left, gives an outgoing speech during a change of command ceremony at the Air National Guard Readiness Center Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Nov. 7, 2024. The ceremony is a formal event where leadership is transferred from one officer to another, symbolizing continuity and dedication within the unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)