Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ANG Readiness Center change of command ceremony [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ANG Readiness Center change of command ceremony

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Duke A. Pirak, left, acting director of the Air National Guard, renders a salute to Brig. Gen. Barbra S. Buls after assuming command of the Air National Guard Readiness Center during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Nov. 7, 2024. The ceremony is a formal event where leadership is transferred from one officer to another, symbolizing continuity and dedication within the unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 20:01
    Photo ID: 8744192
    VIRIN: 241107-Z-IC909-1212
    Resolution: 5030x4024
    Size: 14.07 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANG Readiness Center change of command ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Brandy Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ANG Readiness Center change of command ceremony
    ANG Readiness Center change of command ceremony
    ANG Readiness Center change of command ceremony
    ANG Readiness Center change of command ceremony
    ANG Readiness Center change of command ceremony
    ANG Readiness Center change of command ceremony
    ANG Readiness Center change of command ceremony
    ANG Readiness Center change of command ceremony
    ANG Readiness Center change of command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air National Guard

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    leadership
    ANG
    commander
    ANGRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download