U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, participate in a 249-mile run as a part of a celebration of the upcoming Marine Corps Birthday, at Naval Base Guam, Nov. 6, 2024. To celebrate the Marine Corps’ 249th Birthday, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz collectively ran 249 miles during a 24-hour period, symbolizing the commitment to excellence, endurance, and the unbreakable bond that unites the Marines. This event concluded on Nov. 7 with the Marine Corps 249th Birthday Cake Cutting ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 23:39
|Photo ID:
|8741824
|VIRIN:
|241106-M-UG963-1201
|Resolution:
|1840x2760
|Size:
|849.58 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines with Camp Blaz participate in the 249th Marine Corps Birthday run [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Afton Smiley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Blaz runs 249-miles for USMC birthday
