Marines with Camp Blaz participate in the 249th Marine Corps Birthday Ball run

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, participate in a 249-mile run as a part of a celebration of the upcoming Marine Corps Birthday, at Naval Base Guam, Nov. 6, 2024. To celebrate the Marine Corps’ 249th Birthday, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz collectively ran 249 miles during a 24-hour period, symbolizing the commitment to excellence, endurance, and the unbreakable bond that unites the Marines. This event concluded on Nov. 7 with the Marine Corps 249th Birthday Cake Cutting ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)