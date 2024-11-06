Marines with Camp Blaz participate in the 249th Marine Corps Birthday run

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, participate in a 249-mile run as a part of a celebration of the upcoming Marine Corps Birthday, Hagåtña,Guam, Nov. 6, 2024. To celebrate the Marine Corps’ 249th Birthday, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz collectively ran 249 miles during a 24-hour period, symbolizing the commitment to excellence, endurance, and the unbreakable bond that unites the Marines. This event concluded on Nov. 7 with the Marine Corps 249th Birthday Cake Cutting ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by (Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 23:36
|Photo ID:
|8741826
|VIRIN:
|241106-M-UG963-1465
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Camp Blaz runs 249-miles for USMC birthday
