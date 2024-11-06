Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with Camp Blaz participate in the 249th Marine Corps Birthday run [Image 1 of 7]

    Marines with Camp Blaz participate in the 249th Marine Corps Birthday run

    GUAM

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, pose for a group photo before a 249-mile run as a part of a celebration of the upcoming Marine Corps Birthday, at Agat Landing Beach, Agat, Nov. 6, 2024. To celebrate the Marine Corps’ 249th Birthday, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz collectively ran 249 miles during a 24-hour period, symbolizing the commitment to excellence, endurance, and the unbreakable bond that unites the Marines. This event concluded on Nov. 7 with the Marine Corps 249th Birthday Cake Cutting ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)

    This work, Marines with Camp Blaz participate in the 249th Marine Corps Birthday run [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Afton Smiley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines with Camp Blaz participate in the 249th Marine Corps Birthday run
    Marines with Camp Blaz participate in the 249th Marine Corps Birthday Ball run
    Marines with Camp Blaz participate in the 249th Marine Corps Birthday run
    Marines with Camp Blaz participate in the 249th Marine Corps Birthday Ball run
    Marines with Camp Blaz participate in the 249th Marine Corps Birthday run
    Marines with Camp Blaz participate in the 249th Marine Corps Birthday run
    Marines with Camp Blaz participate in the 249th Marine Corps Birthday run

    Guam
    USMC
    Marine Corps Birthday
    PT
    Indo-Pacific
    MCBCB

