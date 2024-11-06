Camp Blaz runs 249-miles for USMC birthday

Photo By Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley | U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, participate in a 249-mile run as a part...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley | U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, participate in a 249-mile run as a part of a celebration of the upcoming Marine Corps Birthday, Guam, Nov. 6, 2024. To celebrate the Marine Corps’ 249th Birthday, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz collectively ran 249 miles during a 24-hour period, symbolizing the commitment to excellence, endurance, and the unbreakable bond that unites the Marines. This event concluded on Nov. 7 with the Marine Corps 249th Birthday Cake Cutting ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley) see less | View Image Page

CAMP BLAZ, GUAM – The United States Marine Corps has proudly served the nation for 249 years, and to celebrate the Corps’ birthday, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz collectively ran 249 miles during a 24-hour period. This year’s birthday marked the second, annual run event for the Corps’ newest installation. It was also an opportunity for Blaz Marines and Sailors to visit Marine Corps, historically important sites that span the island.



“Running 249 miles is a way to pay tribute to our legacy, to honor those that came before us, and to showcase our great Marines and Sailors that we have here in Guam and Camp Blaz,” said Col. Ernest Govea, commanding officer, MCB Camp Blaz. “Celebrating the Marine Corps Birthday in Guam is a unique experience. It shows the connection with the community and the connection to the other installations and services in Guam.”



Marines and Sailors ran through several noteworthy locations, with some having historic meaning to the Marine Corps. The run started at Agat Invasion Beach at 7 a.m. Nov. 6. Agat Invasion Beach is the location where the 1st Provisional Marine Brigade landed to liberate Guam from the Imperial Japanese Forces, July 21, 1944. Then, Marines and Sailors ran north though Naval Base Guam and passed by the original Marine Corps Barracks plaque as well as the K-9 memorial. Next, the run crossed Asan Invasion Beach which 3rd Marine Division landed on July 21, 1944. The course continued past Joint Region Marianas Headquarters, Naval Hospital Guam, and the Governor’s Complex before continuing up Marine Corps Drive back to MCB Camp Blaz.



Upon getting to the Camp Blaz gate, together the Marines and Sailors had completed a total of 80 miles with Sgt. Kylle De Jesus, a supply chain and material management Marine stationed at Camp Blaz, completing the 80th mile.



“I feel really good,” said De Jesus. “It’s motivating seeing my peers, staff NCOs and officers running, and it was the best feeling waiting for my turn to run.”



Once on MCB Camp Blaz, Marines and Sailors ran through a stormy night and completed two-mile segments until they finished 168 miles. On Nov. 7, at 8:30 a.m. Camp Blaz Marines and Sailors completed the 249th mile, as a single unit in a formation.



It’s important to run 249 miles; not only for this year’s 249 birthday but for the next 249 years the Marine Corps is going to exist, said Sgt. Maj. Daniel Soto, senior enlisted advisor of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz. “It’s important because the Marine Corps is built on rich history and traditions.”



After the run the Marines held a traditional cake-cutting ceremony outside the Blaz gym. The first piece of cake went to the guest of honor, Sgt. Maj. Anthony Easton, sergeant major, Marine Corps Installations Pacific. The next piece of cake went to the oldest Marine present, retired Chief Warrant Officer 5 Thomas Desiderio, logistics officer, MCB Camp Blaz. Desidero then passed the last piece of cake to the youngest Marine present, Pfc. Michael Schalow, military police officer, MCB Camp Blaz.



“The Marines can put everything aside for a little while and enjoy one of the most important days of the year for all our warfighters, and they can celebrate the Marine Corps, while building that esprit de corps and that comradery that the Marines have,” said Soto.



The run would not have been possible without the support from the community. The Guam Police Department escorted the Blaz team to ensure they were safe while running down Guam's main thoroughfare, Marine Corps Drive.



“Thank you to the public for coming out and supporting us for the 249 miles,” Govea said. “All of the partners across the island have been tremendous and wonderful. A special thank you to the Guam Police Department for their escort and for their dedication throughout the entire run.”