F-16s Take Off in support of Freedom Flag 24-1

A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron marshals an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron during Freedom Flag 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 28, 2024. Freedom Flag seeks to be the premier flying training event for the U.S., Republic of Korea and partner nations within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)