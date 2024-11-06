Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16s Take Off in support of Freedom Flag 24-1 [Image 3 of 7]

    F-16s Take Off in support of Freedom Flag 24-1

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier  

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron marshals an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron during Freedom Flag 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 28, 2024. Freedom Flag seeks to be the premier flying training event for the U.S., Republic of Korea and partner nations within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 21:06
    Photo ID: 8741549
    VIRIN: 241028-F-CN389-1081
    Resolution: 5609x3732
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    F-16
    Osan Air Base
    A-10
    Air Force
    51st Fighter Wing
    Freedom Flag

