F-16s Take Off in support of Freedom Flag 24-1

A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron signals Capt. Bryan Meek, 36th Fighter Squadron pilot, during Freedom Flag 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 28, 2024. Freedom Flag 24-1 enhances multinational interoperability for exercise participants and provides complex, scalable training opportunities to combined joint forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)