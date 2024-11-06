F-16s Take Off in support of Freedom Flag 24-1

A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron signals Capt. Bryan Meek, 36th Fighter Squadron pilot, during Freedom Flag 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 28, 2024. Freedom Flag 24-1 enhances multinational interoperability for exercise participants and provides complex, scalable training opportunities to combined joint forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 21:06
|Photo ID:
|8741550
|VIRIN:
|241028-F-CN389-1100
|Resolution:
|5120x3407
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
