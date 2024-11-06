Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16s Take Off in support of Freedom Flag 24-1 [Image 5 of 7]

    F-16s Take Off in support of Freedom Flag 24-1

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier  

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Miranda Jones, 36th Fighter Squadron pilot, reviews her preflight checklist during Beverly Herd 25-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 28, 2024. Beverly Herd is the 51st Fighter Wing’s readiness exercise, which provides Airmen the opportunity to practice their skills in a simulated contingency scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)

