F-16s Take Off in support of Freedom Flag 24-1

U.S. Air Force Capt. Miranda Jones, 36th Fighter Squadron pilot, climbs into the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron during Freedom Flag 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 28, 2024. Freedom Flag is a series of exercises that provides opportunity for large-scale training on advanced, high-end tactics, techniques and procedures with combined forces against an advanced adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)