U.S. Air Force Capt. Bryan Meek, 36th Fighter Squadron pilot, prepares for a flight during Beverly Herd 25-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 28, 2024. Beverly Herd is the 51st Fighter Wing’s readiness exercise, which provides Airmen the opportunity to practice their skills in a simulated contingency scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 21:06
|Photo ID:
|8741547
|VIRIN:
|241028-F-CN389-1055
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-16s Take Off in support of Freedom Flag 24-1 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kaitlin Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.