U.S. Coast Guard wraps up support for Operation Kurukuru 2024, joins Niue in celebrating 50th Constitution Day

Coast Guard representatives from Joint Interagency Task Force West and the Fourteenth District pose for a photo with representatives from the Royal Australian Navy and Royal New Zealand Air Force at the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency’s Regional Fisheries Surveillance Centre in Honiara, Solomon Islands, Oct. 23, 2024. From Oct. 21 to Nov. 1, 2024, the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency led Operation Kurukuru, a mission focused on combating illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing and promoting sustainable fisheries management. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)