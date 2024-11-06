Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard wraps up support for Operation Kurukuru 2024, joins Niue in celebrating 50th Constitution Day [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Coast Guard wraps up support for Operation Kurukuru 2024, joins Niue in celebrating 50th Constitution Day

    HONIARA, GUADALCANAL IS, SOLOMON ISLANDS

    10.23.2024

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Coast Guard representatives from Joint Interagency Task Force West and the Fourteenth District pose for a photo with representatives from the Royal Australian Navy and Royal New Zealand Air Force at the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency’s Regional Fisheries Surveillance Centre in Honiara, Solomon Islands, Oct. 23, 2024. From Oct. 21 to Nov. 1, 2024, the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency led Operation Kurukuru, a mission focused on combating illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing and promoting sustainable fisheries management. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Location: HONIARA, GUADALCANAL IS, SB
