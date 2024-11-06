Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard wraps up support for Operation Kurukuru 2024, joins Niue in celebrating 50th Constitution Day [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Coast Guard wraps up support for Operation Kurukuru 2024, joins Niue in celebrating 50th Constitution Day

    ALOFI, NIUE

    10.19.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    A member of an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point explains features of the aircraft to guests of Niue’s 50th Constitution Day celebration at Hanan Niue International Airport in Alofi, Niue, Oct. 19, 2024. The Coast Guard aircrew attended the ceremony while deployed in support of Operation Kurukuru, a mission during which the aircrew flew more than 11,400 nautical miles monitoring high seas pockets for illegal fishing activities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy U.S. Embassy New Zealand)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 20:14
    Photo ID: 8741496
    VIRIN: 241019-G-G0214-1004
    Resolution: 1600x1067
    Size: 660.4 KB
    Location: ALOFI, NU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard wraps up support for Operation Kurukuru 2024, joins Niue in celebrating 50th Constitution Day
    U.S. Coast Guard wraps up support for Operation Kurukuru 2024, joins Niue in celebrating 50th Constitution Day
    U.S. Coast Guard wraps up support for Operation Kurukuru 2024, joins Niue in celebrating 50th Constitution Day
    U.S. Coast Guard wraps up support for Operation Kurukuru 2024, joins Niue in celebrating 50th Constitution Day
    U.S. Coast Guard wraps up support for Operation Kurukuru 2024, joins Niue in celebrating 50th Constitution Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tour
    Uscg
    airplane
    hercules
    c130
    Niue

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download