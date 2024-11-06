U.S. Coast Guard wraps up support for Operation Kurukuru 2024, joins Niue in celebrating 50th Constitution Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point explains features of the aircraft to guests of Niue’s 50th Constitution Day celebration at Hanan Niue International Airport in Alofi, Niue, Oct. 19, 2024. The Coast Guard aircrew attended the ceremony while deployed in support of Operation Kurukuru, a mission during which the aircrew flew more than 11,400 nautical miles monitoring high seas pockets for illegal fishing activities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy U.S. Embassy New Zealand)