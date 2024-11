Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point walk around Hanan Niue International Airport in Alofi, Niue, Oct. 19, 2024. The aircrew attended Niue’s Constitution Day celebrations, marking the country’s 50th year of self-government in free association with New Zealand. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)