Members of an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point and Coast Guard Fourteenth District staff pose for a photo with members of the Royal New Zealand Navy at Hanan Niue International Airport in Alofi, Niue, Oct. 19, 2024. The U.S., New Zealand, Australia, the Cook Islands, Fiji, France and Japan were among the countries represented at Niue’s 50th Constitution Day celebration. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy U.S. Embassy New Zealand)