Alcyion Cynthia Kiro, governor-general of New Zealand, addresses the crowd during Niue’s 50th Constitution Day celebration at Hanan Niue International Airport in Alofi, Niue, Oct. 19, 2024. Coast Guard members from Air Station Barbers Point and the Fourteenth District attended the celebration, which featured a flag raising ceremony and a viewing of a Galue Fafau, a traditional raw food display. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy U.S. Embassy New Zealand)