Mustangs welcomed to 117th

Jeff Weatherby, crew leader for the 117th Civil Engineer fire department talks with Army Junior ROTC students from Jackson-Olin High School, Birmingham, Ala., as the cadets tour the fire house on Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala., Nov. 6, 2024. The 117th Air Refueling Wing hosts tours throughout the year and brings groups from across the state on base to provide a better understanding of the Air National Guard’s mission for Alabama and the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)