Mustangs welcomed to 117th

Capt. Chuck O’Rourke, pilot with the 106th Air Refueling Squadron, Alabama Air National Guard, explains some of the controls inside the cockpit of a KC-135R to Army Junior ROTC students from Jackson-Olin High School, Birmingham, Ala., as the cadets tour the aircraft on Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala., Nov. 6, 2024. The 117th Air Refueling Wing hosts tours throughout the year and brings groups from across the state on base to provide a better understanding of the Air National Guard’s mission for Alabama and the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)