Mustangs welcomed to 117th

Maj. Jeremiah Goldsmith, Tech. Sgt. Clayton Halbert, and Capt. Chuck O’Rourke, members of the 117th Operations Group, Alabama Air National Guard, explain the mission and history of their unit and answer questions from Army Junior ROTC students at Jackson-Olin High School, Birmingham, Ala., as the cadets tour areas on Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala., Nov. 6, 2024. The 117th Air Refueling Wing hosts tours throughout the year and brings groups from across the state on base to provide a better understanding of the Air National Guard’s mission for Alabama and the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)