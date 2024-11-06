Mustangs welcomed to 117th

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Junior ROTC students from Jackson-Olin High School, Birmingham, Ala., listen as Staff Sgt. Jasper Hutchens, defender with the 117th Security Forces Squadron, Alabama Air National Guard, describes the weapons used by security forces airmen at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala., Nov. 6, 2024. The 117th Air Refueling Wing hosts tours throughout the year and brings groups from across the state on base to provide a better understanding of the Air National Guard’s mission for Alabama and the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)