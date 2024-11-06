Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mustangs welcomed to 117th [Image 4 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mustangs welcomed to 117th

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Paul Mann 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    Jeff Weatherby, crew leader for the 117th Civil Engineer fire department talks with Army Junior ROTC students from Jackson-Olin High School, Birmingham, Ala., as the cadets tour the fire house on Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala., Nov. 6, 2024. The 117th Air Refueling Wing hosts tours throughout the year and brings groups from across the state on base to provide a better understanding of the Air National Guard’s mission for Alabama and the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 16:23
    Photo ID: 8741110
    VIRIN: 241106-Z-ZA470-1003
    Resolution: 1200x1800
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mustangs welcomed to 117th [Image 10 of 10], by Paul Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mustangs welcomed to 117th
    Mustangs welcomed to 117th
    Mustangs welcomed to 117th
    Mustangs welcomed to 117th
    Mustangs welcomed to 117th
    Mustangs welcomed to 117th
    Mustangs welcomed to 117th
    Mustangs welcomed to 117th
    Mustangs welcomed to 117th
    Mustangs welcomed to 117th

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JROTC
    KC-135
    117 ARW
    ALANG
    Sumpter Smith JNGB
    Jackson-Olin High School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download