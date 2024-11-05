Aviano conducts F-16 training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Rhett Spongberg, 510th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, looks over the pre-flight checklist before takeoff at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 29, 2024. The 31st Fighter Wing trains with allies and partners to refine tactics, techniques and procedures to improve their warfighting readiness, tactical proficiency and integration capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)