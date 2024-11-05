A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron, taxis at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 29, 2024. The 510th FGS conducts joint and multilateral training to increase the capabilities of U.S. forces and NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 04:06
|Photo ID:
|8739805
|VIRIN:
|241029-F-NR938-1201
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|14.66 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano conducts F-16 training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.