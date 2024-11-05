Aviano conducts F-16 training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron, taxis at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 29, 2024. The 510th FGS conducts joint and multilateral training to increase the capabilities of U.S. forces and NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)