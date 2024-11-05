Aviano conducts F-16 training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Rhett Spongberg, 510th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, puts his helmet on before takeoff at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 29, 2024. The 510th FS conducts joint and multilateral training to increase the capabilities of U.S. forces and NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)