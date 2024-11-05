Aviano conducts F-16 training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron, takes off at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 29 2024. Integrating with NATO allies and partners maintains U.S. readiness and commitment in the European Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)