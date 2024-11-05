Aviano conducts F-16 training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Rhett Spongberg, 510th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, flies over Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 29, 2024. Integrating with NATO allies and partners maintains U.S. readiness and commitment in the European Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)