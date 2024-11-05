U.S. Air Force Capt. Rhett Spongberg, 510th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, flies over Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 29, 2024. Integrating with NATO allies and partners maintains U.S. readiness and commitment in the European Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 04:06
|Photo ID:
|8739801
|VIRIN:
|241029-F-NR938-1333
|Resolution:
|2805x1870
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano conducts F-16 training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.