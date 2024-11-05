Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano conducts F-16 training [Image 1 of 8]

    Aviano conducts F-16 training

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Rhett Spongberg, 510th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, flies over Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 29, 2024. Integrating with NATO allies and partners maintains U.S. readiness and commitment in the European Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 04:06
    Photo ID: 8739801
    VIRIN: 241029-F-NR938-1333
    Resolution: 2805x1870
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
