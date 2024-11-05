U.S. Air Force Maj. Matthew Krussow, 60th Air Mobility Wing Phoenix Spark director, interacts with an industry partner during an Industry Day at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 24, 2024. The purpose of Phoenix Spark is to empower Airmen to develop innovative solutions to problems they discover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 18:44
|Photo ID:
|8739360
|VIRIN:
|241024-F-OY799-1052
|Resolution:
|7360x4140
|Size:
|708.18 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB Phoenix Spark Innovates for the Future [Image 8 of 8], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Travis AFB Phoenix Spark Innovates for the Future
No keywords found.