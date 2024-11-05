Travis AFB Phoenix Spark Innovates for the Future

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Campbell, 60th Dental Squadron dental lab technician, learns how to use 3D printer software at Phoenix Spark lab at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 21, 2024. Travis AFB Phoenix Spark aims to inspire and empower Airmen on a daily basis, making their ideas come to life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)